Daily Weather Forecast For Mcalister
MCALISTER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
