Daily Weather Forecast For Mcalister

MCALISTER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



