Monday set for rain in Manley Hot Springs — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK) Monday is set to be rainy in Manley Hot Springs, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manley Hot Springs:

Monday, August 16 Light Rain High 54 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 54 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight High 57 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Light Rain Likely High 56 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.