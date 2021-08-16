Cancel
Manley Hot Springs, AK

Monday set for rain in Manley Hot Springs — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Manley Hot Springs News Beat
 5 days ago

(MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK) Monday is set to be rainy in Manley Hot Springs, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manley Hot Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bSxvz2b00

  • Monday, August 16

    Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manley Hot Springs, AK
With Manley Hot Springs News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

