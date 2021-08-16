Termo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TERMO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
