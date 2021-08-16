4-Day Weather Forecast For Fields
FIELDS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 98 °F, low 63 °F
- 9 to 20 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 21 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
