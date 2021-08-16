Flood Warning issued for Cocke by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 03:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mrx/. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Cocke The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Pigeon River At Newport TN affecting Cocke County. For the Pigeon River...including Newport TN...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pigeon River At Newport TN. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 8:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 4.1 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday morning to a crest of 9.8 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs downstream from gage on Highway 25/70 and in the community of Edwina. Jimtown Road may be affected. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.3 feet on 10/24/2017.