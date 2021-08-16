Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cocke County, TN

Flood Warning issued for Cocke by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 03:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mrx/. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Cocke The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Pigeon River At Newport TN affecting Cocke County. For the Pigeon River...including Newport TN...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pigeon River At Newport TN. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 8:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 4.1 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday morning to a crest of 9.8 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs downstream from gage on Highway 25/70 and in the community of Edwina. Jimtown Road may be affected. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.3 feet on 10/24/2017.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cocke County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north

Preparations for a storm grew more urgent Saturday as the newly upgraded Hurricane Henri closed in on the Northeast. The storm’s latest track put it course to collide Sunday with a long stretch of coastline, with hurricane warnings extending from near the old whaling port of New Bedford, Massachusetts, across the luxurious oceanfront estates of New York’s Hamptons, to the summer getaway of Fire Island.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Can ousted 'Jeopardy' host, Mike Richards, recover his reputation after public backlash? Expert weighs in

Mike Richards resigned as host of "Jeopardy!" just nine days after it was announced he would succeed the late Alex Trebek as its permanent host. Richards stepped down Friday after past inappropriate comments he made on the "The Randumb Show" podcast resurfaced. The 46-year-old, who hosted the podcast from 2013 to 2014 while he was working at "The Price is Right," made derogatory comments about women, people with mental disabilities, little people and the poor.
CarsPosted by
NBC News

GM recalls all Chevrolet Bolt electric cars over fire risk

General Motors on Friday announced the voluntary recall of all 2019 and newer Chevrolet Bolts, extending its recall of the electric vehicle back to its first model year, 2017. Friday's recall covers 73,018 Bolts from 2019 to 2022 and extends a previous recall covering 2017-2019 cars. The battery-related recall covers roughly 142,018 Bolts built by the automaker since the model's introduction.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.

Comments / 0

Community Policy