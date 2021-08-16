Weather Forecast For Elfin Cove

ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight High 56 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Light rain likely then rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight High 58 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.