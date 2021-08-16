Weather Forecast For Elfin Cove
ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Light rain likely then rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
