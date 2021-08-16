Deering Weather Forecast
DEERING, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of Light Rain
- High 46 °F, low 38 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 48 °F, low 37 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Light Rain
- High 50 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Light Rain
- High 52 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
