Stanley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STANLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 89 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
