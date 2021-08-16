Stanley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STANLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 89 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



