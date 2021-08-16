4-Day Weather Forecast For Art
ART, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
