Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 07:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Target Area: Catawba STORMS WITH TORRENTIAL RAINFALL WILL IMPACT CENTRAL CATAWBA COUNTY UNTIL 930 AM EDT At 850 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a tropical showers with torrential rainfall moving north at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Newton, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Lookout Shoals Lake, Startown and Oxford. Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
