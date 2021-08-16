4-Day Weather Forecast For Paulina
PAULINA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 90 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
