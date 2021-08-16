Essex Weather Forecast
ESSEX, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
