Essex Weather Forecast

ESSEX, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 79 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Rain Showers High 60 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.