Agar Daily Weather Forecast
AGAR, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 99 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
