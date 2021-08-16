Gateway Daily Weather Forecast

GATEWAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.