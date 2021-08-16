Weather Forecast For Starbuck
STARBUCK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
