Weather Forecast For Starbuck

STARBUCK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.