Duckwater Weather Forecast
DUCKWATER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze
- High 97 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze
- High 94 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
