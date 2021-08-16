Monday rain in Venetie: Ideas to make the most of it

(VENETIE, AK) Monday is set to be rainy in Venetie, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Venetie:

Monday, August 16 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 55 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Light Rain High 55 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.