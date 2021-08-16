Drewsey Daily Weather Forecast
DREWSEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 96 °F, low 55 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0