Drewsey Daily Weather Forecast

DREWSEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 96 °F, low 55 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 45 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



