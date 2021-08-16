Eagle Weather Forecast
EAGLE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 41 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 51 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 54 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
