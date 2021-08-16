Ibapah Weather Forecast
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 95 °F, low 53 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
