Grayling Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GRAYLING, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 54 °F, low 44 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 55 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 53 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



