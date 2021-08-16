4-Day Weather Forecast For Ruby Valley

RUBY VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Haze High 94 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Haze High 91 °F, low 50 °F 5 to 25 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



