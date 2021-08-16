4-Day Weather Forecast For Park Valley

PARK VALLEY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 93 °F, low 68 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 93 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Rain Showers High 72 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



