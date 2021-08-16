Bullish Case For Citigroup Strengthens As Outlook Improves

Growth stocks have lately been increasingly attracting the attention of investors, and the continuation of the near-zero interest rate environment should further fuel the growth of many growth companies. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) possess solid growth attributes. So, we think it could be wise to scoop up their shares now. So, let’s examine these names.Investors rotated away from expensive growth stocks earlier this year, but these stocks have again been attracting investors’ attention lately as the major stock market indexes hover near their all-time highs. This is evidenced by the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s (SPYG) 13.1% returns over the past three months compared to the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s (SPYV) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 0.7% and 7.1% gains, respectively.