Daily Weather Forecast For Karval
KARVAL, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then smoke during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
