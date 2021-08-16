Weather Forecast For Paradise Valley

PARADISE VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Haze High 99 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Haze High 86 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 35 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.