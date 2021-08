Cary, N.C. — More than 150 long-term care facilities are reporting ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, state data revealed on Friday. Eight of those outbreaks are in nursing homes in Wake County and four are among residential care facilities. The most recent outbreak was reported in Cary, at the Glenaire Healthcare Center Skilled Nursing Facility. The Glenaire facility has already reported three other COVID-19 outbreaks since the pandemic began, state officials said.