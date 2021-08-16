Weather Forecast For Morse
MORSE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
