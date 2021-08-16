Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

National Roller Coaster Day: Five Best Rides In The World

By Meera Suresh
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every year on Aug. 16, Rollercoaster Day is observed across the U.S to celebrate these fun and thrilling rides. While this day is observed to pay tributes to Edwin Prescott, who patented the first verticle loop roller coaster in 1898, the oldest rides are believed to have originated in Russia. Built in the 17th century, these specially-constructed hills of ice located near Saint Petersburg, Russia, rose between 70 and 80 feet in height. Riders faced 50-degree drops and wooden supports supplied reinforcement.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Coaster#Uae#Ferrari World#T Express#Busch Gardens Tampa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
Japan
Related
LifestyleComicBook

Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.
TravelPosted by
New Country 99.1

Glenwood’s New Mountain Coaster Will Leave You Hanging, Literally

If you're like me and absolutely LOVE roller coasters and thrill rides, you are counting the days until you can ride this new roller coaster at Glenwood Springs next year. However, if you don't do well with thrill rides, especially ones on top of a mountain that will pretty much have you straddling the edge of it, this will be fun for you to watch from a safe distance.
TravelNew York Post

Coney Island price hike has parents on a roller coaster of disappointment

The people’s playground has turned into the people’s pay-ground. Families looking for a cheap day out in Coney Island are getting the summer blues after discovering Luna Park — home of the iconic Cyclone roller coaster — is no longer a pay-as-you-go boardwalk fun zone: it now has an admission fee as high as $75 per person — $81 with sales tax — on the weekends.
TravelInside the Magic

32 Disney World Attractions Close in One Day

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, there may be instances in which the ride they plan to head to next will not be open. Although Disney has a refurbishment list, they may also, at times, will have attractions that are temporarily closed. When this happens, Guests can see their My Disney Experience list the ride as temporarily closed, which means that Disney needs to perform some sort of maintenance on the attraction in which Guests must not be present.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney World Rides Shut Down 262 Times This Week

One big Disney tip Guests should know about, is that a Disney World attraction may be temporarily closed at times; however, when this happens, it is completely normal, and the ride will likely return to operations shortly!. There is nothing worse than walking all the way to Haunted Mansion from...
Sandusky, OHToledo Blade

Cedar Point patron injured while waiting to ride roller coaster

SANDUSKY — A female standing in line to ride Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster was taken to a hospital after she was struck by a small metal object that became disengaged from a train on that ride, a park spokesman said Sunday evening. “At this time, our focus...
Banner Elk, NCPosted by
Only In North Carolina

Take A Ride Through North Carolina On The Epic Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster

High adventure awaits at the Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk. North Carolina’s only alpine or mountain coaster opened in 2020 amid pandemic conditions that seriously limited the number of rides available each day. But this summer getting tickets has been much easier. So load up the car and take a little road trip […] The post Take A Ride Through North Carolina On The Epic Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Petition Asks Disney World To Add A New Nation To Epcot's World Showcase

Epcot has always been unique among theme parks thanks to it's initial design as a permanent world's fair. And while the park has gone through many changes over the years, much of that initial design still exists. First and foremost we have the World Showcase section of the park, 11 pavilions dedicated to 11 different nations of the world. Each pavilion has shops, exhibits, restaurants, and attractions which help to spotlight the different cultures of the world. And while the World Showcase nations represent a diverse cross section of the globe, there is room for more pavilions to add even more nations. And one organization is trying to drum up support via a petition asking Disney World to add Greece to the World Showcase.
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

Charlotte Roller Coaster Tops List

Summer is a great time to visit amusement parks, and it’s pretty apparent most people agree on what are the best rides to go on once you get there. CBS News recently held a poll to discover America’s favorite amusement park rides, with roller coasters by far the favorite. 35%...
Sandusky, OHspectrumnews1.com

Piece of Cedar Point roller coaster hospitalizes woman

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Falling debris from a ride at Cedar Point injured a woman on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the amusement park. The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to a Cedar Point spokesperson, a small metal object became disengaged from the Top Thrill Dragster...
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Dispatch, Carnival Mardi Gras: Riding the first roller coaster at sea

ABOARD THE CARNIVAL MARDI GRAS -- Scary enough. That's my verdict on the first roller coaster at sea, the Bolt Ultimate Seacoaster. After observing the two-person Bolt car rumbling around its blue track from below, one may be tempted to conclude that the ride is too tame. Oh sure, there were riders that screamed the whole time as they dipped and swerved around the funnel of the Mardi Gras. But the speeds didn't look that fast.
LifestyleDenver Post

Glenwood Caverns’ new roller coaster drops from 7,132 feet

When thrill seekers strap in and climb to the first peak on the new Defiance roller coaster, coming to Glenwood Caverns Amusement Park in 2022, they’ll be sitting at 7,132 feet in elevation. Only for a brief moment of anticipation though: The coaster then drops 110 feet at a 102.3...
LifestylePosted by
PennLive.com

Incidents at Six Flags raise questions about amusement ride safety

El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure In New Jersey has been named the best wooden roller coaster in the United States. At more than 180 feet high, perched upon a massive scaffolding of pine and fir, it features a 76-degree scream-worthy plunge that its builders boast is the steepest drop of any wooden roller coaster in the world. On their way down, riders hit 70 miles an hour, as they zip across a series of camelbacks and slam into several high-G banked turns, in an intense lesson about the power of physics along a 4,400-foot-long track.

Comments / 0

Community Policy