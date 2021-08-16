Rodeo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RODEO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
