DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE Forecast

The DAX Index rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday but continues to see a lot of trouble right around the 15,800 area. This is an area that has caused the market to pull back multiple times, and as the market looks very strong, it is not strong enough to break out yet. If we can get above that level, especially on a daily close, then I think the market is likely to go looking towards the 16,000 level rather quickly, which is the next psychologically important figure. That being said, I think it is only a matter of time before we see the market break above there, because it is just another large number, and breaking above the 15,800 level would be a major breakout of a bigger consolidation area.