Monday rain in Tanana: Ideas to make the most of it

(TANANA, AK) Monday is set to be rainy in Tanana, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tanana:

Monday, August 16 Light Rain High 55 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 58 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Light Rain Likely High 56 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.