Wallace Daily Weather Forecast
WALLACE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0