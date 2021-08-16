Harper Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HARPER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 98 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- 9 to 20 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0