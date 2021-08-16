Shell Daily Weather Forecast
SHELL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0