Prescott, AZ

Prescott Scientists Study Inner Workings Of Thunderstorms

knau.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn above-average monsoon season has brought unpredictable storms and flash floods to parts of Northern Arizona. It’s difficult to forecast exactly when and where these storms will occur, but scientists at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University want to change that. They’re launching fleets of drones and weather balloons into newly forming storms in the Black Hills between Prescott and Sedona. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny spoke with earth scientist Ronny Schroeder about what he hopes to learn.

www.knau.org

