Ukiah Daily Weather Forecast

UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



