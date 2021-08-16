Willow Creek Daily Weather Forecast
WILLOW CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 85 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
