Former Michigan State football QB Brian Lewerke signs with New York Giants

Brian Lewerke patrolled the Michigan State backfield for three seasons, leading the Spartans to over 24 wins including a Holiday Bowl and Pinstripe Bowl title.

Lewerke went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, but signed with the New England Patriots, where he spent preseason and part of the regular season.

This past offseason, Lewerke participated in a new football league, dubbed The Spring League, to gain exposure in front of NFL scouts. Lewerke’s performance in the league may have payed off.

Lewerke has agreed to a deal to join the New York Giants. Details of the contract were not disclosed.

Spartan fans will be cheering Lewerke on in his journey to try and make an NFL roster.