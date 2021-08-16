Daily Weather Forecast For Monument
MONUMENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
