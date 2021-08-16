Hanksville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HANKSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 97 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy Smoke High 99 °F, low 63 °F 6 to 18 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 93 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.