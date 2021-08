Whenever new coaches take over a program, players have an opportunity to shake off previous conceptions, reinvent themselves, and gain or lose playing time based on the requirements of a new system. Early Texas fall camp depth charts are often surprising to observers, but "early" is the key word in that sentence. New coaches like to try players out at different spots to evaluate their fit and establish the "true" depth chart rather than the one that will be printed in the media guide. In other words, a walk-on offensive tackle is not actually the first option off of the bench behind Derek Kerstetter.