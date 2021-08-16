Weather Forecast For Wisdom

WISDOM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 89 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.