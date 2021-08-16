Weather Forecast For Wisdom
WISDOM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 89 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
