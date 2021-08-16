Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Apache, AZ

Monday rain in Fort Apache: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Fort Apache Dispatch
Fort Apache Dispatch
 5 days ago

(FORT APACHE, AZ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fort Apache Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Apache:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bSxt1g200

  • Monday, August 16

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Fort Apache Dispatch

Fort Apache Dispatch

Fort Apache, AZ
8
Followers
161
Post
172
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Apache Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Apache, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy