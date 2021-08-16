Montello Weather Forecast
MONTELLO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Haze
- High 95 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 25 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
