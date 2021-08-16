4-Day Weather Forecast For Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
