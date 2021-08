Eduardo Rodriguez continued to have his way with the Orioles as the Red Sox completed the sweep Sunday afternoon with a 6-2 victory at Fenway Park. Heading into Sunday’s start, Rodriguez had a 3.28 ERA in 21 appearances and (19 career starts) vs. Baltimore. Rodriguez continued his dominance Sunday, completing six innings while allowing just three hits and striking out six. Rodriguez did walk three, but improved to 9-6 on the season and now holds a 12-5 career record against the Orioles. More importantly, Rodriguez has shown the ability to rack up strikeouts as of late. In his last three starts (16⅓ innings), Rodriguez has produced 24 strikeouts while yielding just three runs to the tune of a 1.65 ERA.