Daily Weather Forecast For Kim
KIM, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0