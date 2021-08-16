Daily Weather Forecast For Kim

KIM, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 10 mph



