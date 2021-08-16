Weather Forecast For Des Moines
DES MOINES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
