Weather Forecast For Des Moines

DES MOINES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



