Dunning Daily Weather Forecast

DUNNING, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



